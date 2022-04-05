Calls for scheme to encourage turf cutting in Kerry

A scheme should be put in place to encourage turf cutting in Kerry, in light of the soaring cost of fuel.

That’s according to Independent councillor Dan McCarthy; he brought a motion on the issue before Kerry County Council.

He says every turf bank in Kerry should be encouraged to be cut, so we can use the county’s natural resources to heat homes next winter.

The council says Government policy and matters pertaining to energy are a matter for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.