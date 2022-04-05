Advertisement
Calls for scheme to encourage turf cutting in Kerry

Apr 5, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Dan McCarthy (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A scheme should be put in place to encourage turf cutting in Kerry, in light of the soaring cost of fuel.

That’s according to Independent councillor Dan McCarthy; he brought a motion on the issue before Kerry County Council.

He says every turf bank in Kerry should be encouraged to be cut, so we can use the county’s natural resources to heat homes next winter.

The council says Government policy and matters pertaining to energy are a matter for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

