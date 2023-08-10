Advertisement
Calls for rockfall to be stabilised on cliff at West Kerry beach

Aug 10, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Calls for rockfall to be stabilised on cliff at West Kerry beach
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil)
There are calls for works to be carried out to stabilise a rockfall along a cliff at a West Kerry beach.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says access to Binn Bán beach in Dingle has become unsafe, following recent rockfalls.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says access to Binn Bán beach in Dingle needs to be made safe.

He says recent rockfalls, caused by extreme weather, have made the cliff unstable.

Cllr Fitzgerald says rocks and rubble are falling making the access to the beach dangerous.

The Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD councillor says work needs to be carried out there to allow people safe access to the beach and he’s also calling for signage to be put up to warn people to take care in the area.

In response, Kerry County Council says access to Binn Bán beach and the cliff face surrounding the beach is private property and therefore, they aren’t within the council’s remit.

However, the council says it has erected two signs, warning of the rockfall, at the entrance point to the beach.

