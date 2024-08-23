Gardaí should be posted on Killarney roundabouts during the summer season to ease traffic grid lock congesting the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, claims the Department of Transport is anti-car and says if Fianna Fáil is in the next government, funding allocations must change.

He claims more funding is spent on public transport than on roads.

Councillor Niall Kelleher wants the funding split to be 50 percent for roads and 50 percent for public transport if Fianna Fáil is in the next government.