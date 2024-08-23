Advertisement
News

Calls for Gardaí to be posted on Killarney roundabouts to ease traffic gridlock

Aug 23, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Calls for Gardaí to be posted on Killarney roundabouts to ease traffic gridlock
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Gardaí should be posted on Killarney roundabouts during the summer season to ease traffic grid lock congesting the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, claims the Department of Transport is anti-car and says if Fianna Fáil is in the next government, funding allocations must change.

He claims more funding is spent on public transport than on roads.

Advertisement

Councillor Niall Kelleher wants the funding split to be 50 percent for roads and 50 percent for public transport if Fianna Fáil is in the next government.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Milltown and Valentia allocated €100,000 Town Centre First funding
Advertisement
ICGPs: Kerry falls far short of having enough GPs
Facebook takes down fake Killarney rental listing
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 1,800 Kerry students collect Leaving Certificate results
ICGPs: Kerry falls far short of having enough GPs
Facebook takes down fake Killarney rental listing
Kerry students reminded many ways to reach desired career
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus