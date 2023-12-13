Council is to write to Department of Transport and TII regarding progressing the next stage of the N86 works

The council is to write to the Department of Transport and TII to outline how important it is that the next stage of the N86 Dingle to Tralee road improvement works proceed.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update on the project at the recent Kerry County Council meeting.

He stated he was nervous Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would pass over the project and stated it was important in terms of road safety that this project progresses.

The council stated tender documents have been prepared for two sections - between Ballynasare Lower and Ballinclare and between Doonore North and Ballygarret.

The council says the cost estimate for this contract has been sent to TII for approval.