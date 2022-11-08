Calls for better communication on arrival of asylum seekers in communities

There needs to be better communication around the arrival of asylum seekers in communities.

That’s according to the CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran.

He says it’s understandable that residents may be concerned if they hear a few hundred people are coming into their area.

Such concerns have been raised about the arrival of asylum seekers in Killarney.

A study by the Immigrant Council of Ireland identified a gap when it comes to the level of information currently available on migrants living in 25 of the 31 local authority areas around the country.

Mr Killoran says it’s important locals get to know the new members of their community.

He feels this could be done through local authorities having an integration officer:

The Immigrant Council of Ireland study found ten local authorities didn’t have a current migrant integration strategy, while only three employ a stand-alone integration officer.

Kerry County Council didn’t respond to the queries for the study.