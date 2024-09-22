Calls for a fair playing field to support news and current affairs on local radio

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin has said that she is committed to examining long term supports for independent and local radio that reflects the unique needs and characteristics of the sector.

The Minister was replying to a Dail question from Deputy Michael Healy Rae asking for the creation of a fund to support news and current affairs on local and independent radio.

Deputy Healy Rae said it would be a fraction of the funding being given to support RTE but would make a huge difference in protecting their output.

Minister Martin said that she had secured €6m funding in budget 2024 for two pilot schemes for Local Democracy and Court Reporting.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, which represents local stations, has described the schemes as not fit for purpose as they preclude existing coverage and are also open to print and other media with only one contract being awarded per geographical area.

The Minister has said that she intends to amend the Broadcasting Act to allow news and current affairs to be eligible for funding under the Sound and Vision Fund.