Minister says short-term letting regulations about balancing needs of tourism with housing

Apr 12, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Minister says short-term letting regulations about balancing needs of tourism with housing
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media of Ireland, Catherine Martin
New short-term letting regulations are about balancing the needs of tourism with housing.

That’s according to Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin.

She says the application of the new short-term letting planning permission regulations will be balanced, adding they’ll pay attention to the need for long-term rental accommodation in Kerry as well as the need for tourist beds.

She says she, along with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, are aware of the concerns raised regarding these regulations.

Minister Martin says she is awaiting planning guidelines from Department of Housing which she expects to see very soon:

Catherine Martin, who also serves as the Media Minister, says public service media will be considered for additional funding under the future Licence Fee model.

She says local radio stations and newspapers are of huge importance:

Minister Martin acknowledged that RTÉ aren’t the only media organisation providing public service content:

