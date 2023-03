Film producers are being called on to enter the Kerry Short Film Bursary 2023.

The applicant teams should have strong connections with Kerry, and at least one of them is either from or living in the county.

There’ll be a €10,000 award for the winner to produce a short drama or documentary.

Advertisement

The deadline for applications is 14th April, with forms available on Kerry Short Film Bursary website.

Application forms are available on www.screenkerry.ie/kerry-short-film-bursary.