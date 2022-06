Around 40 criminals in Kerry are being monitored by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

According to the Irish Examiner, CAB has trained local asset profilers to monitor the unexplained wealth of crime bosses and lieutenants.

Local detectives and gardaí have been trained by the authority which freezes and seizes assets that are the proceeds of criminal activity.

Advertisement

Nationally, CAB has almost 1800 targets of which 27 are based abroad.