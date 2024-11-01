Advertisement
News

Busy Halloween for Kerry Fire Service

Nov 1, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Busy Halloween for Kerry Fire Service
Halloween was one of the busiest days of the year for the Kerry Fire Service once again.

The fire brigade was called to 20 incidents across the county in the past 24 hours.

All involved bonfires.

The majority of incidents were in Killarney, with fire fighters there attending seven bonfire.

Kerry Fire Service was called out to six bonfires in Tralee, three in Listowel, and the remainder were in Castleisland and Sneem.

This compares to eight call outs in the entire county two weeks earlier on the 16th October.

