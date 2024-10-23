Claims children as young as 8 are lighting bonfires in North Kerry ahead of Halloween

Children as young as eight are lighting bonfires in North Kerry in the lead-up to Halloween.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry, who says a number of bonfires have been lit in Listowel recent weeks.

He raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council and called for the clean-up costs associated with these bonfires to be put back on parents and guardians.

Cllr Tom Barry says there are a minority of people who use Halloween as a cover for anti-social behaviour, adding it’s not a time some people enjoy, in fact they dread it.

He’s calling on Kerry County Council to run a safety campaign to highlight the dangers associated with the Halloween festivities such as bonfires, fireworks and bangers.

Kerry County Council says the Kerry Fire Service runs a safety awareness campaign to highlight the dangers associated with Halloween each year; it says this includes advice on the siting, construction and supervision of bonfires as well as the potential serious personnel injury that can be caused using illegal fireworks/bangers.

The council says the fire service also advises adults to keep a watchful eye on the very young, the very old, and the vulnerable members of our society.

Cllr Tom Barry says in his area there’ve been five or six bonfires in recent weeks, adding the children involved in these were aged eight and nine.

He’s says parents and guardians are responsible and they need to lead by example, adding the clean-up costs and call-out costs for the fire service should be put back on these parents and guardians.

Cllr Barry says he feels awareness campaigns should be in primary schools, saying it seems more younger children are getting involved in these types of activities.

He says he wants children to enjoy Halloween, but in a safe and respectful way.