People warned of Halloween dangers as North Kerry estate subjected to bonfires in early September

People are being warned of the dangers assocaited with Halloween, as a North Kerry housing estate was subjected to bonfires in early September.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry tabled the motion and is urging people to celebrate Halloween in a respectful way.

Cllr Tom Barry says there are people in every part of the county that dread Halloween.

He says the festivities are used, by a small minority of people, as a sheet for anti-social behaviour, adding bonfires and fireworks play a big part in that behaviour.

Cllr Barry says this time of year is a time for young children to enjoy and is urging people to enjoy themselves in a respectful and meaningful way.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council says each year the Kerry Fire Service runs a safety awareness campaign to highlight the dangers associated with the Halloween festivities and to advise the public of the dangers associated with bonfires and illegal fireworks at Halloween.

This campaign is also running this year.

The fire service is also advising adults to watch out for vulnerable people including very young children and the elderly.