Busy day of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kerry

Mar 17, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrynews
Busy day of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kerry
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/
It's been a busy day in Kerry, with parades taking place across the county.

Celebrations kicked off at 6am in Dingle this morning with the Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march.

From there numerous parades were held across Kerry towns and villages.

The Milltown, Gneeveguilla, Ballyferriter, Castlemaine and Ballinskelligs parades all took place this morning.

Ballyduff, Sneem and Tralee all kicked off at 12pm, followed by Glenbeigh/Glencar, Duagh, Listowel, Lixnaw and Dingle.

In Sneem there was more happening than just the parade, as Brendan Galvin explains.

Killorglin, Castleisland and Causeway celebrations got underway between 1pm and 2pm.

The Killarney parade kicked off 2pm, with Dan Kelleher, who spent almost 60 years working in the National Park as grand marshal.

Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue, Ballybunion, Castlegregory and Cahersiveen took place later in the afternoon.

Parade organiser in Gearóid O’Regan Ballyheigue says it was a success.

Waterville, Kilflynn and Abbeyfeale rounded out the day, all getting underway at 4pm.

Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 17/03/2024
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 17/03/2024

 

