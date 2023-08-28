Bus Éireann says school services in Kerry unaffected by driver shortage issues

Bus Éireann says school bus services in Kerry are unaffected due to ongoing driver shortages.

It comes as hundreds of children are thought to be without a schoolbus - as the new academic year approaches - despite paying for tickets.

Bus Eireann contacted parents on several routes on Friday to say that 'difficulties have arisen' with contracted services.

In a statement, Bus Éireann says it's working to source alternatives, however, it's unclear when this will be.

The company confirmed to Radio Kerry that at this time, no services in the county have been affected.