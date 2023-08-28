Advertisement
News

Bus Éireann says school services in Kerry unaffected by driver shortage issues

Aug 28, 2023 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Bus Éireann says school services in Kerry unaffected by driver shortage issues Bus Éireann says school services in Kerry unaffected by driver shortage issues
Share this article

Bus Éireann says school bus services in Kerry are unaffected due to ongoing driver shortages.

It comes as hundreds of children are thought to be without a schoolbus - as the new academic year approaches - despite paying for tickets.

Bus Eireann contacted parents on several routes on Friday to say that 'difficulties have arisen' with contracted services.

Advertisement

In a statement, Bus Éireann says it's working to source alternatives, however, it's unclear when this will be.

The company confirmed to Radio Kerry that at this time, no services in the county have been affected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus