Advertisement
News

Booklet and nature trail launched highlighting species found at Tralee Bay Wetlands

Dec 10, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Booklet and nature trail launched highlighting species found at Tralee Bay Wetlands
Photo: Pauline Dennigan
Share this article

The various species that can be found at Tralee Bay Wetlands feature in a new booklet.

It was launched alongside a nature trail to encourage people of all ages to take time to explore the wildlife that can be found locally.

The booklet, which was developed by Tralee Bay Wetlands, includes 14 species found around its grounds that play a role in the local ecosystem and which have also featured in Irish heritage.

Advertisement

It can be used to guide people through the wildlife on the grounds of the Tralee facility and the booklet is free of charge.

The booklet is available free of charge from the Wetlands centre and in the county’s libraries; it can be used to guide people through the wildlife on the grounds of the Tralee facility.

The project is supported by the National Parks & Wildlife Service under the National Biodiversity Action Plan (2017-2021).

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillors urge Kerry County Council to pursue building for Kenmare Community centre
Advertisement
Yellow weather warning in place for Kerry
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €8 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Dingle Lose Munster Club Final On Penalties
Another Treble For Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy
Legion Complete All-Killarney East Kerry Final Line-Up
Tralee Warriors Host Fr Mathews In Development League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus