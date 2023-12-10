Booklet and nature trail launched highlighting species found at Tralee Bay Wetlands

The various species that can be found at Tralee Bay Wetlands feature in a new booklet.

It was launched alongside a nature trail to encourage people of all ages to take time to explore the wildlife that can be found locally.

The booklet, which was developed by Tralee Bay Wetlands, includes 14 species found around its grounds that play a role in the local ecosystem and which have also featured in Irish heritage.

It can be used to guide people through the wildlife on the grounds of the Tralee facility and the booklet is free of charge.

The booklet is available free of charge from the Wetlands centre and in the county's libraries.

The project is supported by the National Parks & Wildlife Service under the National Biodiversity Action Plan (2017-2021).