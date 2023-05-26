Advertisement
Bons Secours partners with BUMBLEance

May 26, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Bons Secours partners with BUMBLEance
BUMBLEance children’s ambulance is partnering with Bon Secours Health System, which has a hospital in Kerry.

In the partnership, BSHS has pledged €135,000 to BUMBLEance and a three-year sponsorship of a brand-new vehicle.

BUMBLEance has 14 vehicles across Ireland.

As a free service to any child requiring medical assistance, BUMBLEance aims to help ease financial burden often accompanying regular hospital visits.

BSHS recognises critical nature of this service for children and families of Ireland.

 

