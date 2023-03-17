Advertisement
Bishop of Kerry calls for solidarity

Mar 17, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne
Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, has called for solidarity among all this St. Patricks Day.

In Bishop Ray’s St. Patrick’s Day statement, he reminds people of the treatment of Irish people who emigrated to other countries in the past.

He commends the countries welcome of over 70,000 Ukrainian refugees, and mentions refugees and asylum seekers from many nations who have arrived in the past decade.

Bishop Browne notes his hope all who come from abroad may live safely in Ireland.

He invites Irish people to extend a hand of welcome to those who have come to share their communities.

