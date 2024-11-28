Advertisement
Bereaved Kerry mother appeals to teenagers to avoid risks on county’s roads

Nov 28, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Bereaved Kerry mother appeals to teenagers to avoid risks on county's roads
A Kerry mother whose son was killed 20 years ago in a crash has told teenagers at a road safety conference that her family has never celebrated Christmas since the tragedy.

Ann Tydings from Lisselton was speaking at this week's AXA Roadsafe Roadshow in the INEC in Killarney.

Speaking to over 1,200 transition year students, Ms Tydings described the pain of losing her son Padraig, who died on his 22nd birthday twenty years ago this month.

She had this advice for the students:

 

Inspector Gary Carroll of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit says he’s attended sixteen fatal collisions over the past two years in this county.

He says wearing a seat belt can save your life and he’s urging people to always belt-up:

Kerry students participanting in the latest edition of the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
