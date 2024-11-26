Advertisement
News

Over 1,400 students attending road safety event in Killarney

Nov 26, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The students are participants in the latest edition of the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Over 1,400 students are attending an event promoting road safety in Killarney.

The AXA Roadsafe Roadshow is taking place at the INEC; it’s organised by the An Garda Siochána and local emergency services.

The event has been running for over 17 years and aims to educate transition year students about the importance of road safety and the risks of accidents.

Those attending will hear from Ann Tydings, from Lisselton, who lost her son Padraig following a collision in 2004; Gardaí, a paramedic, a fire officer and an emergency department consultant will also address the event.

Organisers say this year’s event carries a particular significance following a number of tragic traffic collisions across the country in recent months.

