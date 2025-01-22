Bar and restaurant refurbishments at Cork Airport

Cork Airport has unveiled plans for a major refurbishment of the main airside bar and restaurant.

“CRAFT” will reopen to the public in mid-March with a new menu inspired by local ingredients.

Along with improvements to the bar and restaurant, a new cocktail bar will also be constructed.

The new CRAFT bar and restaurant will feature a completely new bar counter and seating area and a dedicated restaurant area with more seating to cater for 150 customers at any given time. Almost 25% additional seating will be installed across the new bar and restaurant areas. A newly created food menu will prioritise the use of fresh and local ingredients.

Speaking ahead of the exciting refurbishment and upgrade works at Cork Airport, Michael Gleeson, KSG CEO said: “KSG is proud to introduce CRAFT, the new bar and restaurant experience, which will greatly enhance the food and beverage offering here at Cork Airport.”