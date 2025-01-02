Ten new recruits to join Cork Airport Police and Fire Service

Cork Airport have appointed ten new Airport Police and Fire Service recruits to join their Airport security and safety operation

This is the largest cohort of recruits to join the service in 20 years.

Advertisement

The new recruits will join the roster in January.

Advertisement

The ten new recruits, Eadaoin O'Riordan, Jim Booth, Seán Boys, Peter Furlong, Eoghan Cahill, Ben O'Flynn, Daire O'Shaughnessy, Aaron Griffin, Seamus McNamara and Eric Brooks were joined by their proud family and friends at a special passing out ceremony at Cork Airport Fire Station.

In what is the largest class of airport police and fire service recruits in 20 years, the “class of 2024” will bring resilience into the airport police and fire service as passenger numbers at Cork Airport grow significantly. Over the course of three months, the new recruits underwent a comprehensive in-house training programme which included instruction and certification on airport and aviation firefighting, emergency first response, airside and airfield driving, radio communications, aerodrome topography studies and breathing apparatus certification. The course was delivered by Cork Airport Aerodrome Fire Officer, Trevor Healy and Station Officer, Ciaran Walsh. The new recruits will join the roster in January and their recruitment demonstrates Cork Airport’s continued commitment to the highest international safety and security standards.

Advertisement

Speaking at the special ceremony to mark the appointment of the new recruits, Head of Police, Fire and Operational Security, Jim O'Connor said: “Congratulations to the ten members of the 'Class of 2024' and I wish them well as they embark upon their respective careers in the Cork Airport Police & Fire Service. This is the largest class of new recruits that have joined the Airport Police & Fire Service in 20 years and is evidence of our commitment to upholding the highest of standards when it comes to airport security and safety. The ten new recruits will bring resilience to our force as they join our rosters in January."