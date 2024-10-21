Cork Airport welcomes funding allocation under Regional State Airports Sustainability Programme

Cork Airport has welcomed the announcement by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless TD regarding funding allocation under the new Regional State Airports Sustainability Programme.

The announcement includes funding of €2.284 million towards sustainability projects at Cork Airport, including part-funding for a solar farm.

This will generate up to 25% of the airport’s electricity requirements in the future while offsetting 511 tonnes of carbon.

Advertisement

The funding will also support the replacement of diesel-powered ground power units with modern, energy-efficient electric ground power units.

The installation of these new ground power units will offset a further 120 tonnes of carbon.