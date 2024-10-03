Advertisement
Cork Airport sees passenger increase as new routes announced

Oct 3, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport sees passenger increase as new routes announced
Cork and Dublin airports saw a record 3.38 million passengers passing through their terminals in September, a 5% increase on the same month last year. Daa confirmed the figures today while releasing monthly passenger numbers.

Cork Airport welcomed a record 295,000 passengers, a 14% increase compared with September 2023. Many passengers took the opportunity for some late summer sunshine, flying from the South of Ireland’s busiest airport to Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Italy, and Greece. Passenger traffic and load factors on routes to the UK, along with the major European hubs of Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle, remained strong. The strong performance means Cork Airport remains on track to break through the three million passenger level before the end of the year.

The news comes as Ryanair have launched their Winter 2024 schedule from Cork, which includes 2 new routes to Brussels Charleroi and Rome Ciampino. Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on its popular Lanzarote and Manchester routes.

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, said:

“As Ireland’s fastest growing state airport this year so far, it is great to welcome the team from Ryanair to Cork today as they announce their exciting Winter schedule. Ryanair will offer an extensive range of routes from Cork Airport this Winter, including some superb sun destinations like Faro, Fuerteventura, Seville, and Valencia along with great cities like Brussels, Edinburgh, Paris, Rome, and Venice. I’d like to thank Ryanair for their continued commitment and investment in Cork Airport and we look forward to fostering that great working relationship into the future.”

