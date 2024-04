Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue assisted in an incident yesterday.

The group was tasked to launch the IB1 D-Class rescue boat at the request of An Garda Síochána just before 1pm yesterday.

Gardaí were dealing with an incident on the cliff walk in Ballybunion.

The boat remained in the water until it was stood down by Gardaí after a successful outcome at 1.27pm.

Members of the rescue service also attended the cliff walk to assist.