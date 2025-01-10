Advertisement
News

Ballybunion lotto players urged to check tickets as winner of €30,000 has yet to come forward

Jan 10, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Ballybunion lotto players urged to check tickets as winner of €30,000 has yet to come forward
Share this article

The lucky lotto player who won over €30,000 in Wednesday night’s draw has yet to make contact National Lottery headquarters.

The €30,000 ticket was  bought in Supervalu on Main Street, Ballybunion on Wednesday.

It matched 5 numbers and the bonus in the Lotto draw that same night.

Advertisement

The National Lottery says the lucky player hasn’t yet been in contact to make arrangements to collect their prize.

Anyone who bought a ticket in Supervalu in Ballybunion is being urged to check their tickets carefully.

The winning ticket-holder is being urged to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of their prize.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Deputy Healy-Rae says they’ll be honest about progress of Government formation talks
Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála gives green light for 30 Dingle apartments
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
Advertisement

Recommended

Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
KSGBL games postponed this weekend
Gardaí urging motorists to continue to drive with care as icy conditions remain on Kerry roads
Kerry businesses invited to apply for circular economy awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus