Ballybunion lotto players urged to check tickets as winner of €30,000 has yet to come forward

The lucky lotto player who won over €30,000 in Wednesday night’s draw has yet to make contact National Lottery headquarters.

The €30,000 ticket was bought in Supervalu on Main Street, Ballybunion on Wednesday.

It matched 5 numbers and the bonus in the Lotto draw that same night.

The National Lottery says the lucky player hasn’t yet been in contact to make arrangements to collect their prize.

Anyone who bought a ticket in Supervalu in Ballybunion is being urged to check their tickets carefully.

The winning ticket-holder is being urged to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of their prize.