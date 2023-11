A baby turtle who was washed across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland, is heading home to the Azores.

Toby who is two-years-old, was found barely breathing along the Maharees peninsula in August, and was nursed back to health by staff at the Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle.

Tonight Toby will take a TAP Air Portugal flight to begin his journey home.

According to the Irish Independent the turtle, who measures only 8 inches, will remain in the cockpit with the pilots during the flight.