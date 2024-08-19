August festival at Killarney Racecourse begins Thursday

The August festival at Killarney Racecourse begins this Thursday.

The three-day horse-racing event runs from the 22nd to Saturday, 24th August, and its offering of races, live music and entertainment is expected to attract visitors from across the country.

Thursday and Friday will feature evening races, while Saturday offers an afternoon meet that includes the O'Donoghue Ring Collection Best Dressed competition, judged by Lauren Arthurs and Aidan O’Mahony.

THURSDAY - Gates open at 2:30pm with Thursday's national hunt racing beginning at 4.30pm.

The GMIB feature race is scheduled for 5.06pm.

Live music will be provided by Resolute and DJ Donal after the races.

FRIDAY - Friday's flat racing starts at 5.10pm, with the Kelliher's Toyota race the highlight.

Post-race entertainment will include music from Resolute and Phil 'n da Blanks.

SATURDAY - Gates for the final day of the festival open at 12:30pm, with the first race off at 2:30pm.

Saturday concludes with the best dressed competitions, with the top prize including a three-night stay at the Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa.

The Rising and DJ Donal will provide live music.

Organisers recommend attendees book tickets online and arrive early.

For more information go to killarneyraces.ie