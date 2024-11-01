Advertisement
News

Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards

Nov 1, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
Share this article

The Astellas Kerry plant has received an award at the Sustainable Business Impact Awards hosted by Chambers Ireland.

 

The plant received the “Excellence in Environment & Biodiversity” award in the Multinational Company category.

Advertisement

 

The award aim to highlight best practices in sustainable business development in Ireland.

 

Advertisement

The recognition is a testament to the Kerry plant’s commitment to sustainability with an integrated approach to mitigating the effects of climate change across all aspects of business and in the community at large.

 

The Sustainable Business Impact Awards reward best practice in sustainable development and social responsibility undertaken by companies of all sizes across Ireland.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Advertisement
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
People Before Profit announce Kerry candidate for upcoming general election
Advertisement

Recommended

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust
€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus