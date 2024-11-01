Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards

The Astellas Kerry plant has received an award at the Sustainable Business Impact Awards hosted by Chambers Ireland.

The plant received the “Excellence in Environment & Biodiversity” award in the Multinational Company category.

The award aim to highlight best practices in sustainable business development in Ireland.

The recognition is a testament to the Kerry plant’s commitment to sustainability with an integrated approach to mitigating the effects of climate change across all aspects of business and in the community at large.

The Sustainable Business Impact Awards reward best practice in sustainable development and social responsibility undertaken by companies of all sizes across Ireland.