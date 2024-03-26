The development of a €330m facility by Astellas in Tralee should be seen as an invitation to Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county to work and live, according to the Cathaoirleach of KCC, Cllr Jim Finucane.

He was speaking at a Civic Reception hosted by Kerry County Council for Astellas Ireland in recognition of their decision to develop the facility in Tralee, and its long term commitment to Killorglin.

Cathaoirleach Finucane said that the development will be a catalyst in making all parts of the county, vibrant, viable and alive and he wanted to use it as an invitation to invite Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach Finucane thanked Astella's for their belief in our county and in our joint futures.

Mayor of Tralee Terry O Brien wished Astella's well in developing the facility and said the municipal council will not be found wanting in assisting it.

The Chief Executive of KCC, Moira Murrell said the Council aimed to create an eco system in which companies could thrive and the Astella's decision was a vote of confidence in Kerry.

Advertisement

Minister Norma Foley said a proactive spirit existed within KCC with the focus on the art of the possible when people come together.

Hideki Shima, Astellas’ Chief Manufacturing Officer said the company is very proud to have strong roots in Killorglin and the decision was testament to its confidence in outstanding local talent.

He said that Astella's wanted to continue to build something that is best in class, and that has patients and their families at the heart of everything they do.

Advertisement

He was presented with a piece of art which included Valentia Slate estimated to be over 390 million years old, and a piece of bog art which had been finished using bees wax from Lough Leane described as an ancient place of learning in Kerry.