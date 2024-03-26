Advertisement
News

Astellas development should be seen as an invitation to Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county

Mar 26, 2024 08:46 By radiokerrynews
Astellas development should be seen as an invitation to Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county
25.03.2024 REPO FREE repo free ...... Astellas Pharma today hosted the ground-breaking ceremony for its new €330 million, state-of-the-art facility at Kerry Technology Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Pictured at the sod-turning from left to right: Michael Lohan IDA CEO, Minister Simon Coveney and Hideki Shima Chief Manufacturing Officer Astellas. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The development of a €330m facility by Astellas in Tralee should be seen as an invitation to Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county to work and live, according to the Cathaoirleach of KCC, Cllr Jim Finucane.

He was speaking at a Civic Reception hosted by Kerry County Council for Astellas Ireland in recognition of their decision to develop the facility in Tralee, and its long term commitment to Killorglin.

Cathaoirleach Finucane said that the development will be a catalyst in making all parts of the county, vibrant, viable and alive and he wanted to use it as an invitation to invite Kerry people everywhere to come back to the county.

Cathaoirleach Finucane thanked Astella's for their belief in our county and in our joint futures.

Mayor of Tralee Terry O Brien wished Astella's well in developing the facility and said the municipal council will not be found wanting in assisting it.

The Chief Executive of KCC, Moira Murrell said the Council aimed to create an eco system in which companies could thrive and the Astella's decision was a vote of confidence in Kerry.

Minister Norma Foley said a proactive spirit existed within KCC with the focus on the art of the possible when people come together.

Hideki Shima, Astellas’ Chief Manufacturing Officer said the company is very proud to have strong roots in Killorglin and the decision was testament to its confidence in outstanding local talent.

He said that Astella's wanted to continue to build something that is best in class, and that has patients and their families at the heart of everything they do.

He was presented with a piece of art which included Valentia Slate estimated to be over 390 million years old, and a piece of bog art which had been finished using bees wax from Lough Leane described as an ancient place of learning in Kerry.

