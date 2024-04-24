Assault and robbery of elderly couple in Killarney described as despicable

The assault and robbery of an elderly couple in Killarney has been described as despicable.

On Monday evening, a woman in her 80s, who is understood to be an American tourist, was approached by a male who robbed her handbag.

The handbag was later recovered but a sum of money had been taken.

The woman’s was injured in the incident and she required medical treatment.

It occurred on the Port Road after 8.30pm.

Labour councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney says it was a terrible thing to happen, but she knows the people of Killarney will be there to support her:

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Port Road area between 8:30-9pm on Monday, or anyone who has dash cam footage from the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.