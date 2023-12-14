Artists and playwrights urged to apply for New York Listowel International Residency

Artists and playwrights are being urged to apply for New York Listowel International Residency.

The programme, which is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Kerry County Arts Office, aims to facilitate connections between Ireland and the USA.

The two part-residency is open to artists in experimental theatre, dance and performance worlds, and takes place in both Listowel and New York.

Seven positions are available on the residency, which will work with renowned mentors and provide participants the opportunity to develop their practices and to showcase to new audiences.

The deadline for applications is Friday December 15th at 5.30PM; information on how to apply can be found on the Radio Kerry Website.

To apply: Send an email to [email protected] including 50-word statement of purpose, contact details, a brief bio and some links to past work.

Any queries or questions can also be directed to [email protected]

The dealine for applications is Friday 15th December at 5.30pm.

Participating Partners in the New York Listowel International Residency are: Irish Arts Center, New York; St. John’s Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel; New York City Players; Half Straddle ; First Irish and Origin Theatre; Dick Walsh & Noke Theatre (curator)

7 artists will be chosen (4 from Ireland, 3 from New York) and they will spend 2 weeks (May 20th- June 2nd 2024) in Listowel, and 1 week (January 2025) in the Irish Arts Center, New York.

The residency provides: Accommodation and travel costs will be arranged and covered for the selected artists, and each will receive a modest daily subsistence allowance plus a fee of €1,500.

In Listowel, the artists will have access to multiple spaces and facilities in the town. St. John’s Theatre & Arts Centre will discuss the needs of the selected artists and will seek ways to accommodate these needs in a bespoke manner.

At the end of the residency, there will be an opportunity for artists to share their work with industry peers and producers, as part of the International Listowel Writers’ Week Literary Festival.

In New York, the Irish Arts Center will provide a workspace for the artists and in collaboration with First Irish Festival, Half Straddle and New York City Players will organise and host another opportunity for awardees to showcase their work.