The latest appeal against bail refusal for one of the Kerry men charged over Ireland’s largest ever crystal meth seizure will be heard next month.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, faces one charge in connection with the seizure of crystal meth worth an estimated €33 million; this is possession of the drug for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr McDonnell, and his co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, who faces two charges, were both denied bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court earlier this month, Mr McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said he would be appealing the High Court bail refusal to the Court of Appeal.

This civil appeal is now listed to be heard in the Court of Appeal on May 16th.

Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen are both due to appear in Tralee District Court this morning for the state to serve them with books of evidence.