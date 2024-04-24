Advertisement
News

Appeal against bail refusal for Kerry man charged over meth seizure to be heard next month

Apr 24, 2024 08:19 By radiokerrynews
Appeal against bail refusal for Kerry man charged over meth seizure to be heard next month
Share this article

The latest appeal against bail refusal for one of the Kerry men charged over Ireland’s largest ever crystal meth seizure will be heard next month.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, faces one charge in connection with the seizure of crystal meth worth an estimated €33 million; this is possession of the drug for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr McDonnell, and his co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, who faces two charges, were both denied bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court earlier this month, Mr McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said he would be appealing the High Court bail refusal to the Court of Appeal.

This civil appeal is now listed to be heard in the Court of Appeal on May 16th.

Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen are both due to appear in Tralee District Court this morning for the state to serve them with books of evidence.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

One change for Kerry in latest round of Garda appointments
Advertisement
European candidate for Ireland South calls for tax-free Ukrainian refugee rental scheme to be scraped
Deputy Michael McNamara announces European election candidacy for Ireland South
Advertisement

Recommended

One change for Kerry in latest round of Garda appointments
European candidate for Ireland South calls for tax-free Ukrainian refugee rental scheme to be scraped
Deputy Michael McNamara announces European election candidacy for Ireland South
3 Irish boxers guaranteed at least bronze at Euros
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus