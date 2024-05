The Irish mixed relay team claimed a bronze medal in the final of the 4 by four-hundred relay at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas overnight.

The quartet of Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr, Cillin Greene and Sharlene Mawdsley set a new national record in the process.

The United States took gold with the Netherlands in second.

In the women's four by four-hundred relay final, the Irish team of Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Roisin Harrison and Phil Healy finished seventh.