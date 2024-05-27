Advertisement
Appeal issued into traffic accident in Killarney during Rally of the Lakes

May 27, 2024 18:05 By radiokerrynews
Appeal issued into traffic accident in Killarney during Rally of the Lakes
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information surrounding a traffic accident in Killarney during the Rally of the Lakes weekend.

A vehicle was driving dangerously before it crashed outside Sheahan's Filling Station on the Muckross Road on Friday, 3rd May at around 8pm.

Gardaí say the driver appears to have attempted a handbrake turn, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a wall.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Garda Sergeant Lynda Brosnan asked anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station:

