Appeal issued into traffic accident in Killarney during Rally of the Lakes

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information surrounding a traffic accident in Killarney during the Rally of the Lakes weekend.

A vehicle was driving dangerously before it crashed outside Sheahan's Filling Station on the Muckross Road on Friday, 3rd May at around 8pm.

Gardaí say the driver appears to have attempted a handbrake turn, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a wall.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Garda Sergeant Lynda Brosnan asked anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station: