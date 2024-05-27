Agg signs new contract with Birmingham

Republic of Ireland international Lily Agg has signed a new contract with Birmingham City.
The midfielder has agreed a one-year deal, having scored six goals in 25 appearances last season.
Advertisement
Republic of Ireland international Lily Agg has signed a new contract with Birmingham City.
The midfielder has agreed a one-year deal, having scored six goals in 25 appearances last season.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus