Agg signs new contract with Birmingham

May 27, 2024 17:57 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland international Lily Agg has signed a new contract with Birmingham City.

The midfielder has agreed a one-year deal, having scored six goals in 25 appearances last season.

