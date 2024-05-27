New contracts for trio

Three Munster players have signed new contracts with the province.

Record appearance holder Stephen Archer has agreed a six month extension, while Dave Kilcoyne has been given a one-year extension.

Calvin Nash's new deal will keep him at the province until at least 2026.

Mack Hansen won't be back to fitness in time for Connacht's meeting with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

The westerners' head coach Pete Wilkins says it'll come too soon for Hansen, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.