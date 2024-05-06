Advertisement
Sport

Kerry lose to Harlequins

May 6, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lose to Harlequins
Share this article

Kerry firsts lost to Cork Harlequins in the MCU Premier Division.

Harlequins, with 220/7, beat the Kingdom by 3 wickets.

Today:

Advertisement

U15 Superleague @ noon

30 Overs

Kerry Stingrays away to Cork County Colts

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
2 Irish cards today
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Listowel Students awarded at SciFest 2024
Goalless draw in Premier B Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus