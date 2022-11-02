Advertisement
An tOireacthas Irish language festival begins in Killarney today

Nov 2, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
An tOireacthas Irish language festival begins in Killarney today
The Oireachtas Irish language festival begins in Killarney today.

The event will be officially launched by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht & Sport, Jack Chambers.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge is a leading organisation dedicated to opportunities for the use of Irish and the establishment of a network for the use of Irish.

The first event started at 9.30am with seminars and workshops by the European commission and Irish Government

Other events throughout the week include a Sean-ós singing competition, Communication Awards reception, a park run and a Ceili mor,

An tOireacthas festival runs until Sunday, with events taking place at the Gleneagle Hotel, The Brehon Hotel and the INEC.

