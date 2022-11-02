An tOireacthas Irish language festival begins in Killarney today

The Oireachtas Irish language festival begins in Killarney today.
The event will be officially launched by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht & Sport, Jack Chambers.
Oireachtas na Gaeilge is a leading organisation dedicated to opportunities for the use of Irish and the establishment of a network for the use of Irish.
The first event started at 9.30am with seminars and workshops by the European commission and Irish Government
Other events throughout the week include a Sean-ós singing competition, Communication Awards reception, a park run and a Ceili mor,
An tOireacthas festival runs until Sunday, with events taking place at the Gleneagle Hotel, The Brehon Hotel and the INEC.