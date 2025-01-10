Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála gives green light for 30 Dingle apartments

Jan 10, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
An Bórd Pleanála has granted permission for the development of 30 housing units in Dingle.

Zinbar Grove Developments was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council to build the mix of apartments and duplexes on The Grove in Dingle.

This was then appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, and the planning body has sided with the council to allow the development to go ahead.

Zinbar Grove Developments sought permission from Kerry County Council to build a three-storey terrace building, forming a streetscape fronting onto the Dingle Relief Road.

This building would contain 15 apartments on the ground floor, and 15 duplex apartments over the first and second floors.

Almost two years ago, Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, but this was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by several third parties.

These third parties raised issues including the loss of green space, potential for parking in cycle lanes, the lack of private open space, and access to properties.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector found that both the private and communal amenity space were in accordance with relevant standards, while vehicular access arrangements are also acceptable.

The inspector noted the level of proposed car parking was also in excess of requirements, and the parking arrangements were acceptable.

The Board granted permission subject to 19 conditions, including that all communal parking areas contain functional electric vehicle charging points.

As well as this, all parking spaces for the residents will be provided with electric connections to the outside of the apartments to allow for the provision of future EV charging points.

