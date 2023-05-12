Development of 30 housing units in Dingle appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

A proposed development of 30 housing units in Dingle has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Zinbar Grove Developments applied for permission to build the units on a 0.4-hectare site at The Grove, Dingle.

The project was granted permission by Kerry County Council at the end of March, but has since been appealed by three third parties.

The 30 units would all be contained within a three-storey terraced building along the Dingle Relief Road.

The terrace building is to include 15 ground floor units, and then 15 duplex apartments on top of the ground floor units.

The planning application to Kerry County Council received nine submissions, mainly objecting to the development.

The council granted permission for the housing units, subject to 21 conditions.

These included that 66% of units are reserved for Irish speakers for 15 years, with fluency assessed by the council, and all car parking spaces are to be clearly delineated.

None of the units are to be sold to corporate entities, while none can be used for overnight commercial guest accommodation without prior grant of permission.

The developer also made an agreement to transfer three units to Kerry County Council to comply with its social housing obligations.

Three appeals have been lodged with An Bórd Pleanála in relation to this decision.

Elizabeth Uí Huigín of Chapel Lane, Dingle, raised concerns over the lack of green spaces, and the suitability of the development on a main road.

The Goat Street Residents Association also lodged an appeal, citing concerns over service access to properties on the northern side of Goat Street.

Peter and Síne Graham of 10 Cnoc an Chairn, Lána an tSéipéil, Dingle, also appealed the decision, with concerns over the boundary lines of the application, the provision of open spaces, parking, and the density and design of the houses.

An Bórd Pleanála will decide on the case by the 28th of August this year.