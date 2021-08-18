Ambulance from Ennis sent to emergency call in Cromane

An ambulance had to make a 160-kilometre journey from Clare to Cromane as there was no vehicle available in Kerry.

Radio Kerry also understands an ambulance was sent from Kerry to north Cork to cover a callout.

A listener contacted Radio Kerry to say that on July 9th, as no ambulance was available in Kerry a vehicle had to be sent from Ennis to respond to a call out in the Cromane area.

That's a journey of around 160 kilometres.

Radio Kerry News also understands on July 21st an ambulance was dispatched from Tralee to Millstreet and Buttevant as there wasn't an ambulance available in the north Cork area.

In a statement, the National Ambulance Service says all calls to it are triaged and responded to appropriately with the most urgent calls given priority.

It adds that the ambulance service operates on a national basis and mobilises responses to calls for help based on patient needs.

The service says ambulances may travel to various locations irrespective of their base as they are not confined to work in geographical areas.