Almost €5 million paid to Kerry businesses through Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme

Almost €5 million has been paid to Kerry businesses who’ve availed of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

This scheme was introduced to support businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Kerry, 1,350 (1,358) businesses registered for the scheme and over €4.8 million has been paid out in approved claims.

Advertisement

Nationally, there have over 31,300 businesses registered for the scheme and over €145 million has been paid out.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.