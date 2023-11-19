Advertisement
News

Almost €5 million paid to Kerry businesses through Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme

Nov 19, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Almost €5 million paid to Kerry businesses through Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme
Share this article

Almost €5 million has been paid to Kerry businesses who’ve availed of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

This scheme was introduced to support businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Kerry, 1,350 (1,358) businesses registered for the scheme and over €4.8 million has been paid out in approved claims.

Advertisement

Nationally, there have over 31,300 businesses registered for the scheme and over €145 million has been paid out.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry
Advertisement
Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
Advertisement

Recommended

Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens
Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus