Almost 600,000 people visited OPW sites in Kerry in 2023

Just under 600,000 people visited OPW sites in Kerry in 2023.

That’s according to figures from the Office of Public Works, which manages heritage sites across the country.

The report shows that the number of people who visited the eight OPW managed sites increased by almost a quarter in a year.

599,839 people visited the Office of Public Works monuments and properties in the Kingdom in 2023.

The figures show the home of the liberator, Daniel O’Connell, was the most popular attraction in the county.

Over 324,000 (324,065) visitors passed through the doors of Derrynane House in Caherdaniel, an increase of over 12% on the previous year.

Ross Castle in Killarney was the second most visited OPW managed site, with over 116,500 (116,587) people visiting, a 35% rise on the year before.

Over 68,000 (68,605) sightseers went to Ionad an Bhlascaoid, which includes the Blasket Islands and the Blasket Island Visitor Centre.

Almost 50,000 (49,800) tourists flocked to Gallarus Castle in West Kerry, a jump of over 150% in a year.

UNESCO world heritage site, Skellig Michael/Sceilg Mhichíl, saw more than 15,000 (15,916) visitors, an increase of 12% on the previous year.

Listowel Castle welcomed almost 12,500 (12,468) sightseers last year, a 41% rise.

Meanwhile, just under 12,400 (12,398) visitors passed through the doors of Ardfert Cathedral, in the year, a 30% rise.