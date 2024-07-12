Advertisement
News

Two Kerry sites among the OPW's most visited attractions this year

Jul 12, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry sites among the OPW's most visited attractions this year
Share this article

Two Kerry tourist attractions were among the top ten most visited sites by tourists, in the first six months of this year.

That's according to figures released today by the Office of Public Works.

Ross Castle in Killarney and Skellig Michael all made the top ten, with the famous island - which featured in the Star War movies - attracting 2,306 visitors up to the end of May.

Advertisement

More than 1.2 million people visited Office of Public Works heritage sites from January to the end of May - up 52,000 year on year.

Dublin Castle is currently the most popular tourist attraction in the country run by the OPW.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

In wake of XL bully ban, Kerry animal rescue group says laws needed to make it harder to own a dog
Advertisement
No fines issues in Kerry for election posters
Wine Spectator recognises Sheen Falls Lodge with "Best of Award of Excellence" 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

In wake of XL bully ban, Kerry animal rescue group says laws needed to make it harder to own a dog
No fines issues in Kerry for election posters
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side fixtures and results
Dorothy Wall to join Exeter
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus