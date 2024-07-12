Two Kerry sites among the OPW's most visited attractions this year

Two Kerry tourist attractions were among the top ten most visited sites by tourists, in the first six months of this year.

That's according to figures released today by the Office of Public Works.

Ross Castle in Killarney and Skellig Michael all made the top ten, with the famous island - which featured in the Star War movies - attracting 2,306 visitors up to the end of May.

More than 1.2 million people visited Office of Public Works heritage sites from January to the end of May - up 52,000 year on year.

Dublin Castle is currently the most popular tourist attraction in the country run by the OPW.