Almost 600 passport apllicants in Kerry caught up in backlog

Feb 1, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Almost 600 passport apllicants in Kerry caught up in backlog
Photo: Pixabay
586 people in Kerry are caught up in a large backlog of passport applications.

According to figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs almost 21,000 people nationally are waiting to have their passports renewed.

During COVID, all but emergency cases were suspended at the Passport Service, which has led to a large backlog.

The recent lifting of travel restrictions is also expected to put further pressure on the Passport Service with up to 1.7 million applications expected this year.

People planning to travel are advised to check their passport before booking and apply for their updated passport as soon as possible.

 

