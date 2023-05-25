Almost 370 Kerry homes awaiting upgrades under Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme

Almost 370 homes in Kerry are waiting for upgrades under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme.

This scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low-income households that are vulnerable to energy poverty.

The primary aim of the scheme is to provide upgrades to those living in, or at risk of, energy poverty.

Nationally, over 14,200 (14,261) homes are awaiting works, 369 of these are in Kerry.

The figures were provided by Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke.

The show that the median waiting times, from application date to installation completion, in the first quarter of 2023 was 19 months, compared to 27 months in 2022.