Advertisement
News

Almost 370 Kerry homes awaiting upgrades under Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme

May 25, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Almost 370 Kerry homes awaiting upgrades under Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme Almost 370 Kerry homes awaiting upgrades under Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme
Share this article

Almost 370 homes in Kerry are waiting for upgrades under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme.

This scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low-income households that are vulnerable to energy poverty.

The primary aim of the scheme is to provide upgrades to those living in, or at risk of, energy poverty.

Advertisement

Nationally, over 14,200 (14,261) homes are awaiting works, 369 of these are in Kerry.

The figures were provided by Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke.

The show that the median waiting times, from application date to installation completion, in the first quarter of 2023 was 19 months, compared to 27 months in 2022.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus