Almost 35,000 (34,901) homes and businesses in Kerry have been passed with eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network.

eir is investing €500m into Ireland’s Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network and by 2026 the company will have delivered access to super-fast Gigabit broadband to 84% of premises in Ireland.

Nationally, more than 800,000 homes and businesses have eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network.