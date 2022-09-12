Almost 200 properties available for MTU Kerry students following campaign

Homeowners in Kerry, who want to provide accommodation to students for the upcoming academic year, are being advised that it’s not too late to list a room online.

Registrar at Munster Technological University Kerry Brendan O’Donnell says the campaign this year encouraging home owners to rent out a room to students has been hugely successful.

He says at this time of year there’d normally be 60 registered providers on the website and since the campaign launched there’s been 186.

Advertisement

Brendan O’Donnell says the community has a huge interest in providing accommodation to students and those wanting to get involved can find details on MTU Kerry's website.

Meanwhile, the president of MTU Kerry Student’s Union Chris Clifford says students will take accommodation outside of Tralee: