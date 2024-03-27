AGSI calling for armed response unit to be based in Kerry

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors are calling for an armed response unit to be based in Kerry.

The AGSI annual conference is taking place in Westport.

The Kerry branch representative for the AGSI, Sergeant Adrian Brennan says there are three armed support units in the Munster area.

He says it can take the unit more than two hours to get to more rural parts of Kerry.

Sergeant Brennan says having an armed response unit based in Kerry would be a huge asset: