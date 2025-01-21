Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa appoints new general manager

The Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa has appointed a new general manager.

Brian Bowler from Dingle, but now living in Mallow, has been appointed to the role at the five star hotel.

He has over 20 years’ experience in the industry, holding senior management roles in several hotels including The Brehon, Carton House, and Choice Hotels Ireland.

Advertisement

Most recently, he served as the regional manager for Cliste Hospitality.

Mr Bowler also served as a board member of the Destination Kerry Tourism Forum, where he was instrumental in the creation of the Kerry Tourism Strategy & Action Plan from 2016-2022.

He's also been vice chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels' Federation.

Advertisement

The Aghadoe Heights Hotel has ambitious plans for further renovation and development.